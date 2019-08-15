As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shares Declined, Jennison Associates Has Raised Holding; Wetherby Asset Management Stake in Westpac Bkg (WBK) Raised by $353,682 as Stock Value Declined

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 10.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38B, up from 8.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.3. About 432,677 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 19,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 67,845 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 112,635 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 07/05/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP WBC.AX : BELL POTTER RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$31.90 FROM A$31.20; RATING HOLD; 25/03/2018 – WESTPAC COMPLETS SALE OF HASTINGS INTL BUSINESSES TO NORTHILL; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING – ACKNOWLEDGES MEDIA AND ANALYST REPORTS ON APRA’S 2016 INDUSTRY REVIEW OF CERTAIN CONTROLS ON MORTGAGE SERVICEABILITY REQUIREMENTS; 15/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA MAY CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FALLS 0.6% M/M: WESTPAC; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC ANNOUNCES NEW GROUP EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT-WBC.AX; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP – APPOINTS CAROLYN MCCANN TO NEW POSITION OF GROUP EXECUTIVE, CUSTOMER & CORPORATE RELATIONS; 23/05/2018 – WESTPAC CLEARED OF MANIPULATING KEY RATE BY AUSTRALIAN COURT; 23/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Westpac NZ’s Mortgage Covered Bonds at ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Westpac Banking Min. CHF200m 6Y MS +22/+25

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,434 shares to 3,752 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,847 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 77,469 shares to 697,814 shares, valued at $22.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 6,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,023 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.