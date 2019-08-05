As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Dsc Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.35 Million; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Stake In Biogen (BIIB) Was Lifted

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 1.11M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 1.69M shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0.04% or 382,812 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd accumulated 164,547 shares or 1.74% of the stock. The Florida-based Voloridge Invest Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Northern Trust has 2.90M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 5.21M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Group Llp. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1.18% stake. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,246 shares. Oakworth holds 0.06% or 1,149 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.14% stake. Somerset Trust accumulated 140 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 0.09% or 117,131 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Catalyst Capital Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.02% or 107,893 shares. Baker Bros Limited Partnership has 8.56 million shares for 7.41% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha has 3 shares. 165,790 were accumulated by Signature And Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Fil Limited accumulated 1.21M shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 44,901 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stephens Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,159 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 76,670 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.02% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 266,798 shares. 16.03 million are held by Blackrock. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 0% or 90,158 shares. 153,200 are owned by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 3,605 shares.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.85 million for 13.12 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

