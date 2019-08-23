As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Value Declined, Sphera Funds Management LTD Boosted Stake by $10.69 Million; Iowa State Bank Decreased Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $641,212

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 7.58M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 79,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 247,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43 million, up from 168,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.63% or $8.18 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 4.26 million shares traded or 123.92% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Investment Advsr Lc reported 202,173 shares. Scholtz & Limited holds 8,730 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 0.05% or 4,935 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 2.26 million shares. Swedbank invested in 0.75% or 2.66M shares. Blue Finance Incorporated stated it has 10,802 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 22,343 are held by Westwood Holding Grp. Stellar Mgmt Limited Co reported 9,828 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Addison has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,514 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.65 million shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt Com invested in 28,439 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Whittier holds 0.53% or 291,057 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 46,200 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 0.16% or 4,389 shares in its portfolio.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 165,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $28.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 163,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 12,438 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 127,481 shares. Kbc Nv reported 56,936 shares. Amer Intll Grp accumulated 0.05% or 98,756 shares. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 36,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.94% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Bancorp Of America De reported 2.07 million shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 48,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 8,287 shares. Hilton Lc invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,927 were accumulated by Opus Point Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company has 2,382 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Hartford Inv Mngmt Com reported 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Regions Corp stated it has 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

