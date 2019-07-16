As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Valuation Rose, Financial Architects Decreased Its Holding by $881,160; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Raised Position by $38.42 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 100,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 306,525 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.99M, up from 205,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 6,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 71 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 6,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.04. About 809,915 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 134,081 shares to 562,922 shares, valued at $21.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 63,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,799 shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Barron's Picks And Pans: Humana, Marriott, Boeing And More – Yahoo Finance" on June 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Trump: Qatar Buying 'Large Numbers' Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga" published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Boeing Stock Popped 5.5% on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Point Prtnrs Llc holds 0.67% or 4,028 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 27,700 shares. Mngmt Corp Va holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 786 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 587 shares. Altfest L J & Com holds 8,152 shares. Haverford holds 0.05% or 7,025 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 42,667 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 61,709 shares. Neumann Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 730 shares. Mairs & reported 0.02% stake. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Symphony Asset Management has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership reported 61,000 shares stake. Moreover, Financial Architects Inc has 0.91% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,368 shares.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ra Pharmaceuticals Moves In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha" on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Alexion's (ALXN) Ultomiris Gets Approval in Japan for PNH – Nasdaq" published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Alexion's sBLA for Ultomiris gets priority review – Seeking Alpha" on June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,674 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Lc. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Company has 1,866 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sivik Global Healthcare Lc accumulated 45,000 shares. New York-based Grandfield And Dodd Lc has invested 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 633,799 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 15,243 shares. Centre Asset accumulated 35,180 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.03% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 400 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 74,395 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Llc owns 6,000 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 76,670 shares stake. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 6,837 shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Lc has invested 0.27% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 6,992 shares to 7,192 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 29,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $475.38M for 14.51 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.20% negative EPS growth.