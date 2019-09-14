As Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) Share Value Rose, Holder Capital Growth Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $13.40 Million; Sothebys (BID) Holding Lifted by Rwc Asset Management Llp

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 6,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.44 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 143,762 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 24/04/2018 – Art collectors, listen up. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Annual Meeting, One Summit; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 04/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.33M, down from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equity for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 483,631 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 20,000 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $35.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc by 874,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking invested in 214,022 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 676,207 shares. Quadrant Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,235 shares. Alps stated it has 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Ironwood Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Fiduciary Trust Communication, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,808 shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 271,932 shares. 228,798 were reported by Citigroup. Bridgewater Associate LP has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). First Citizens Comml Bank & stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Security Mngmt has invested 2.24% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.05% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 50,590 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp reported 10,950 shares. Asset Management Incorporated reported 8,169 shares stake.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.48M for 21.65 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BID shares while 58 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 38.92 million shares or 5.88% less from 41.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 145,277 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc has 126,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Laurion Cap LP reported 26,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Mercantile holds 0.03% or 4,536 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 59,095 shares stake. 3,491 are owned by Us Bank & Trust De. 55,952 are owned by Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 17,300 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 5,821 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.09% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). 100 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 4,654 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability accumulated 12,713 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 228,125 shares.