As Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) Share Value Rose, Capital Growth Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $1.42 Million; V F Com (VFC) Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Lowered Stake by $443,158

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in V F Corp Com (VFC) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 134,957 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, down from 140,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in V F Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 1.39 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 633,890 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $500.76M for 15.88 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

