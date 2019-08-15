As Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Guangshen Railway Adr (GSH) Stock Price Declined While Everett Harris & Company Has Boosted Position by $413,649

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 194,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78B, up from 193,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $145.16. About 788,824 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Guangshen Railway Adr (GSH) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 21,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.44% . The institutional investor held 175,542 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 153,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Guangshen Railway Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 17,443 shares traded. Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) has declined 35.45% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GSH News: 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – RECOMMENDED FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB0.08 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY 601333.SS 0525.HK GSH.N SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 12.34 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Guangshen Railway Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – OUT OF TOTAL COMPENSATION INITIAL COMPENSATION AMOUNT PAYABLE TO CO WILL BE RMB 1.30 BLN; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD – FY CONSOL PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.02 BLN VS RMB1.16 BLN; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd; 25/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 446 MLN VS RMB 282.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY 1Q NET INCOME 446M YUAN; 15/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD – FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB18.33 BLN VS RMB17.28 BLN

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY) by 2,207 shares to 5,424 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,634 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

