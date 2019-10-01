As Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Raised Holding by $706,551 as Market Valuation Declined

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 23,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 171,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.20B, down from 194,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $154.04. About 394,190 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 480,627 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.04M, up from 465,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 3.90M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9,092 shares to 329,332 shares, valued at $26.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,292 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc owns 118,163 shares. Next Grp Inc Inc reported 38,822 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr Inc owns 110,013 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moody National Bank Division has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Com Ltd accumulated 0.9% or 16,700 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). South Dakota Council invested in 0.22% or 220,369 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 3.92 million shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lc holds 48,200 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 5,129 shares. Schaller Investment Grp has invested 0.42% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Bartlett & Company Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 382 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 21,780 shares stake. National Pension Service accumulated 139,946 shares. Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd Liability Company reported 186,434 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 18.28 million shares. Asset One Communications has 309,734 shares. Moreover, Bessemer has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Research Glob owns 2.08M shares. Wade G W has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 13,718 were accumulated by Systematic Financial Limited Partnership. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 0.07% or 429,909 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 27,547 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 16,107 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).