As Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased Position; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $823,176

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 248,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 202,634 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89 million, down from 451,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $153.11. About 583,506 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 205,566 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82 million, up from 198,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 earnings per share, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $194.24M for 21.87 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 154,342 shares to 978,547 shares, valued at $27.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 545,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 4,519 shares to 19,353 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).