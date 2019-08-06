As Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Market Valuation Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut by $610,600 Its Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Boosted by Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 31.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 9,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $143.95. About 256,670 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2332.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 86,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 90,007 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.04. About 7.07M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Releases Final Figures on Board Election; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.52 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by MARCUS JOEL S, worth $1.30 million. $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H. $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT on Friday, February 8. $661,300 worth of stock was sold by Cunningham John H on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) At US$68.53? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know What Capri Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:CPRI) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9,000 shares to 835,233 shares, valued at $84.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Hsbc Holding Public Limited has 0.07% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Commerce Savings Bank reported 2,762 shares stake. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 21,350 shares. L & S Advsrs has 8,405 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.08% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% or 121,989 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Llc owns 5,865 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 9,656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 109,735 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Company invested 0.1% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 16,082 shares. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 11,500 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 26,200 shares. 2,577 were accumulated by Advisors Ltd Liability. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 1,217 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc has 567 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt accumulated 1.6% or 52,364 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company invested in 22,092 shares. The Massachusetts-based Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hightower Trust Svcs Lta reported 26,375 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Ims Mgmt holds 0.89% or 19,179 shares. The Michigan-based Insight 2811 has invested 0.55% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pitcairn reported 9,031 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.59% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 164,696 shares. Fund Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tradewinds Limited Liability Com accumulated 913 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 15,354 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) by 1.00M shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (Call) by 78,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can the Rally of Micron Stock Last? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mizuho lifts QCOM target despite expected softness – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.