As Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) Stock Price Rose, Nomura Holdings Lifted Its Stake by $1.94 Million; Autonation (AN) Stake Held by Force Capital Management Llc

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 505,506 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) by 546.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 13,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 16,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $149.41. About 306,869 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.28% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Pinnacle Fincl Inc accumulated 0% or 660 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.01% or 18,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability reported 0.1% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 102,510 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 53,211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rbs Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 51.94% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Alphaone Investment Ltd Liability Co has 739 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 11,627 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World owns 9,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Markel has invested 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.04% stake. Brandywine Glob Management Lc holds 0% or 215 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 5,438 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 59,793 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.64 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $1.56 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc by 37,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 129,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,415 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vacations World (NYSE:VAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,179 were accumulated by Hartford Invest Management Communication. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Da Davidson & accumulated 2,109 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Advsr Lp holds 72,697 shares. 58,066 were reported by Green Street Investors Limited Liability Com. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 149,767 shares. Resolution Limited reported 1.52M shares or 7.03% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp invested in 17,671 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd has 8,278 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation owns 28,838 shares. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Cibc Ww owns 4,901 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). California Employees Retirement System invested in 0.08% or 483,304 shares.

