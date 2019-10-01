As Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) Share Price Rose, Adelante Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $1.62 Million; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (ARE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 11,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 695,949 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.19M, up from 684,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 61,882 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 1,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 27,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 25,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $208.59. About 133,544 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) by 196,147 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $58.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 70,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,691 shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Texas-based Next Grp has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). National Pension Ser accumulated 139,946 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 1,760 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 5,833 were accumulated by Alps Advsrs Inc. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.23% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Spirit Of America Mngmt New York owns 6,950 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 14,740 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability owns 13,048 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp stated it has 2,691 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation holds 9,091 shares. Ls Inv Llc reported 11,697 shares. Hartford Mgmt has 12,280 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Gru has 0.1% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 35,791 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Montecito Bancshares And Trust stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank Tru accumulated 0% or 58 shares. Cim has 0.22% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 2,792 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 552,500 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 19,400 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,665 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.25% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 1.04M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 86,689 shares. 503 were reported by Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.07% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 79,373 were reported by Columbus Circle. Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.07% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.