As Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Stock Price Rose, Global Endowment Management LP Decreased Its Position by $482,800; Callahan Advisors Increased Its United Rentals (URI) Position by $1.03 Million as Share Price Declined

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 9,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 24,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 15,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.68. About 177,638 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $147.24. About 20,938 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Financial accumulated 23,020 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Westfield Cap Management Commerce LP holds 479,622 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Kempen Nv reported 90,800 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Endowment Mgmt LP reported 0.13% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Forward Llc holds 0.16% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 7,415 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0.03% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 0.12% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Tarbox Family Office holds 112 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,875 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance State Bank Tru has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Arrow has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 15,066 shares in its portfolio.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 13,800 shares to 24,800 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 75,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Company Of Vermont has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,306 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.22% or 22,924 shares in its portfolio. 24,100 were accumulated by Cna Financial Corporation. Clark Cap Mgmt Group holds 0.36% or 132,026 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.12% stake. Amer Group Inc Incorporated owns 0.81% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 80,000 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation stated it has 13,344 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Management Lc invested in 0.36% or 123,404 shares. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada Inc holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management stated it has 6,670 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 240 shares. Nine Masts accumulated 2,790 shares. Kistler has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares to 84,265 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,019 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).