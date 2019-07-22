As Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Share Value Rose, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Trimmed Holding by $17.03 Million; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Share Value Rose While Aureus Asset Management Increased Stake by $6.94 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 119,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 479,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.38M, down from 599,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.58. About 627,569 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 59.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 38,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60M, up from 63,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $172.99. About 13.65 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 2,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Security Capital Rech Inc holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 659,872 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division holds 147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 121,989 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 613,386 shares stake. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 358,800 shares. 3,380 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited. Century has 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Copeland Mngmt Lc owns 0.53% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 53,629 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 540,156 shares. Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 282 shares. New England holds 0.54% or 5,575 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Limited Company invested in 1.32M shares or 3.07% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H. Another trade for 6,621 shares valued at $874,435 was made by CIRUZZI VINCENT on Friday, February 8. MARCUS JOEL S also sold $1.30M worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares. Cunningham John H sold $661,300 worth of stock.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. ARE’s profit will be $202.91 million for 20.58 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.58% EPS growth.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 34,955 shares to 519,638 shares, valued at $43.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 685,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 140,728 shares to 8,523 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,330 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).