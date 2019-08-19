As Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lifted Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $149.99. About 193,779 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 18,850 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 12,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 164,423 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc holds 0.03% or 6,063 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability reported 18,850 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 411 shares. Geode Capital Limited holds 0.01% or 333,354 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 43,785 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 5,100 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.52% or 7,248 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 1.93 million shares. United Automobile Association has 6,788 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 38,582 shares. 52,913 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Raymond James Associates owns 122,426 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 0% or 1,606 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,688 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,958 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 14,217 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 604,098 shares. Heitman Real Estate Lc accumulated 202,634 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Co accumulated 540,156 shares. Wellington Llp owns 3.17 million shares. Eventide Asset owns 0.04% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 7,500 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 41,877 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 11,500 shares. Sit, Minnesota-based fund reported 860 shares. 1,485 were reported by Horizon Investments Lc. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 1.09% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated reported 75,486 shares stake. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

