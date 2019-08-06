As Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Market Valuation Rose, Loeb Partners Has Increased Its Position by $7.13 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Rose While Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Decreased Stake

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.84 million, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $144.28. About 480,548 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 6,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 99,589 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.87 million, down from 106,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $242.14. About 2.37M shares traded or 94.02% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 11,751 shares. First Republic Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 56,953 shares. Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 8,165 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,090 shares. First Advisors LP owns 72,697 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Impact Advsr Lc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 13,892 shares. Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Renaissance Technologies Llc invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Sumitomo Life owns 10,537 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 2,743 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 540,156 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,282 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 137,307 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 90,800 shares stake.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 200 shares to 625 shares, valued at $40.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.52 million activity. 5,000 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares with value of $660,150 were sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H. 5,000 shares valued at $659,600 were sold by Banks Jennifer on Friday, February 8. 6,621 shares valued at $874,435 were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.30 million was sold by MARCUS JOEL S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5.35% or 3.77M shares in its portfolio. Cantillon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.77% or 1.04M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc holds 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1.07 million shares. First Interstate State Bank has 140 shares. Moreover, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kistler accumulated 620 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 2,734 shares stake. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.88% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 27,648 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tekla Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 61,721 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,450 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 5,349 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested in 24,111 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested 0.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 6,965 shares to 76,860 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 14,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).