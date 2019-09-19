As Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Valuation Rose, Eii Capital Management Increased Stake by $738,840; Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Lifted Kellogg Company (K) Holding

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 5,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 20,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 15,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $153.02. About 752,132 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Kellogg Company (K) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 7,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 59,858 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 52,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Kellogg Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.61. About 1.80M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) by 9,706 shares to 27,320 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O) by 5,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,360 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited reported 2,470 shares. 27,547 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,144 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest holds 0.05% or 12,280 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 11,311 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3,892 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund owns 0.07% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,355 shares. Resolution Capital Limited holds 1.67M shares. Chilton Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.08% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.13% or 321,716 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 12,366 shares. British Columbia Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Nomura Holdg reported 16,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $63.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 294,115 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.16% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Northside Lc has 0.17% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Rnc Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 15,595 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 24.92M shares or 7.78% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 90,198 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,084 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.21% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Toth Advisory Corporation holds 19,275 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.11% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). United Financial Advisers Limited Co, California-based fund reported 4,138 shares. Corda Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.89% or 325,451 shares. Glob Endowment Limited Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 32,600 shares. 662,832 were accumulated by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Farmers State Bank invested in 0.03% or 1,144 shares.