As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Market Value Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered Position by $423,700; Yakira Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 82,535 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 39,212 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $148,491 activity.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Cap Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Partners Lp reported 31,243 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 154,757 shares. 3,327 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc. Dupont holds 6,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 66,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 35,650 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 1.83 million shares. Federated Pa has 11,878 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 109,258 shares. 115 are owned by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32,000 shares to 144,153 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 129,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank & holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 18,399 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 39,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Aperio Grp reported 12,024 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 8,582 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Glenmede Na accumulated 202 shares or 0% of the stock. Adirondack Mngmt holds 1.83% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 68,653 shares. Century accumulated 184,160 shares. Laurion Lp invested in 0.01% or 9,909 shares. D E Shaw reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 36,098 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 37,680 shares.