As Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Market Value Declined, Ckw Financial Group Has Increased Holding by $1.10 Million; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake in Sun Cmntys (SUI) by $933,380 as Stock Price Rose

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 159,634 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.)

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 94,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 86,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.76. About 429,484 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 125,830 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 130,292 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,318 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 48,953 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 124,720 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 24,918 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 72,724 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 216,724 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 10.16 million shares.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural wants piece of Alberta’s crude-by-rail sale, exec says – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “$41 million industrial acquisition in Kapolei broadens A&B’s commercial real estate portfolio – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alexander & Baldwin names Jordan Brant senior vice president, leasing – PR Newswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “RD Olson’s plan for second Maui hotel triggers need for environmental impact statement – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Maui County purchases 262 acres from Alexander & Baldwin – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sun Communities (SUI) CEO Gary Shiffman on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sun Communities: Positive Growth Should Continue, But Its Shares Are Not Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 266,124 shares to 199,900 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 767,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Capital Management Inc, Vermont-based fund reported 9,173 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 42,154 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 0.07% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 1,143 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management invested in 0% or 40 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.12% or 266,600 shares. Waterfront Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 94,560 shares. Telemus Llc reported 7,281 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 2,840 shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 51,767 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 50,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Earnest Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 133,042 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 1,793 shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 3,296 shares or 0.34% of the stock.