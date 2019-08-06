As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Lowered Its Position by $423,700; Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $165.96 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.43. About 464,211 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 60,650 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.25 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. 525 shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F., worth $100,546. Zampi Jason Andrew had sold 519 shares worth $94,117 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank holds 50,982 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 8,453 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 142,387 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Citigroup reported 0.03% stake. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,079 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 478 shares. 2,000 are held by Tirschwell & Loewy. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 10,622 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Llc. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership accumulated 84,750 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt stated it has 75,261 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Clark Mngmt Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,720 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company reported 4,820 shares stake. Adage Capital Prns Gp Lc reported 334,906 shares stake.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $255.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 125,830 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 59,628 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 154,757 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 54,160 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 7.94M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 15,376 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 2,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 449,347 shares. Advisory Research invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

