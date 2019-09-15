As Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ckw Financial Group Has Cut Position; Rothschild Asset Management Increases Stake in Sp Plus (SP)

Ckw Financial Group decreased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 58,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 77,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 9,216 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 20,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The institutional investor held 289,655 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.25 million, up from 268,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 50,412 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 82,281 shares to 287,812 shares, valued at $39.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,162 shares, and cut its stake in Life Storage Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold SP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.05 million shares or 1.48% less from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 23,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 89,214 shares. Automobile Association reported 0.02% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 3,801 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 146,177 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 0.1% or 289,655 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc stated it has 22,200 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested 0.16% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 11,956 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.19M shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 51,158 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 37,185 shares. James invested in 0.04% or 17,020 shares.

