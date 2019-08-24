As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Share Value Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Lowered Its Holding by $423,700; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Cut Stake by $446,248 as Share Value Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 297,799 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32 million, down from 302,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 274,716 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,406 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 6,080 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 378,400 shares. Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 0.31% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Investec Asset Ltd holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3.83M shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 13,976 shares. Cincinnati Financial owns 825,562 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Caprock Group Inc Inc invested in 11,462 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Smith Moore & has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Summit Strategies holds 0.12% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 11.93M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt owns 34,418 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company owns 348,217 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 61,325 shares to 73,221 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spotlighting IQOS After A Strong Quarter At Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas has 0.03% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Fruth Inv reported 8,368 shares stake. Brandes Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 24,854 shares. Becker accumulated 19,846 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 449,347 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 24,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.16 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 9,160 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,318 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 239,507 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs reported 3,327 shares stake. Raymond James & Associate holds 9,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GreenTree Hospitality Group’s (GHG) CEO Alex Xu on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “A&B reports $8.7M in net income, 11.5% gain in commercial real estate profit – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lard Friese to succeed Alex Wynaendts as Aegonâ€™s CEO – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cambrex to Double Size of Edinburgh Solid Form Screening Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET: Another Selloff, Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.