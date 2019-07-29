As Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Market Valuation Declined, Ckw Financial Group Increased Position; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose While Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Raised Position by $860,587

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 158,294 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 44,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0.2% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tcw Group has 16,921 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.18% stake. Notis has invested 0.46% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). National Invest Inc Wi has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 4,011 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.47% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,226 shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc holds 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,000 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 0.02% stake. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 163,782 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,700 shares. 2,061 are held by Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Corp. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37 shares. Kcm Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.39% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 111,126 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 11,939 shares. Whittier Com, a California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service reported 3,327 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 125,830 shares stake. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 31,236 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 48,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 107,606 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Seven Post Invest Office Limited Partnership has 670,905 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 800 shares. Brandes Investment Prtn LP accumulated 0.01% or 13,482 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 66,678 shares. Holt Advisors Limited Co Dba Holt Prtnrs LP holds 31,243 shares. Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 24,807 shares. Mason Street Limited accumulated 36,036 shares.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “A&B completes $90 million acquisition of iconic Queens’ MarketPlace retail center – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alex Navab, former top KKR dealmaker, dies – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “A&B pays $40M for moving company’s warehouses in Kapolei – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Dr. Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Reveals Stakes in Google, Facebook – GuruFocus.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “Remembering Alex Navab, former KKR executive and founder of Navab Capital Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 18, 2019.