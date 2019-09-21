As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Decreased by $3.63 Million Its Position; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Lifted Its Holding by $2.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 540,652 shares traded or 98.17% up from the average. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 55,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 276,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.72 million, up from 220,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 26.38M shares traded or 347.83% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reinhart invested in 367,447 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Qs Lc owns 4,970 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 102,546 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 13,775 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 135,900 shares. Fmr reported 0% stake. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.11% or 17,539 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 11,025 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.04% stake. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 3,305 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 145,095 shares. 46,019 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “Private equity firms are becoming lenders. Here’s why. – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Joins Warriors Arena Team NYSE:ABM – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teekay Group to Host Investor Day on October 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hearsay Systems Adds Insurance Cloud Veteran Alex Falls to Lead Global Product Management – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, and BP Are Cheap. Hereâ€™s Why. – Barron’s” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 292 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd invested in 1.74% or 244,240 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 5,528 shares. 39,600 are owned by Oakbrook Invests. 4,409 are held by Btc Capital Mgmt. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Davy Asset Ltd owns 68,797 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Franklin Inc invested in 0.33% or 12.35M shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 0.93% stake. California-based Lpl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Fincl Grp holds 0.51% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 125,010 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 1,038 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Eastern Savings Bank holds 8,436 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.