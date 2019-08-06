As Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ckw Financial Group Raised Position; Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Holder Capwealth Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 91,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 7.23M shares traded or 14.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 336,976 shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 114,389 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Var Pfd (FNMAH).