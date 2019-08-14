As Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Market Valuation Declined, Adelante Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $616,100; Daiwa Securities Group Lowered Its Holding in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) as Share Value Rose

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 24,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 34,894 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 59,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.98. About 139,530 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 24,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 561,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, down from 586,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 41,223 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.24 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25,648 shares to 28,430 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Pptys (NYSE:NNN) by 194,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty (NYSE:KRC).

