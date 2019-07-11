As Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Market Valuation Declined, Ckw Financial Group Has Boosted Holding; Cwh Capital Management Holding in Borgwarner (BWA) Increased by $1.24 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 568,555 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 99,291 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alexander & Baldwin to Attend the 2019 JMP Securities Conference – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alex Bowman to Drive Valvoline American Heroes Paint Scheme in Independence Day Weekend Race at Daytona – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “A&B expands grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio with $17.75 million purchase of Waipouli Town Center – PRNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Alexander & Baldwin buys new Kapolei warehouse building from Avalon for $26.5M – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 286,316 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 7.94 million shares stake. Aperio Grp Limited invested in 42,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 31,236 shares. Indexiq Advsrs has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 11,446 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd reported 100,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 31,441 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 0% or 710 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 4,252 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 22,508 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm Ny has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 8,348 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 42,712 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares to 369,614 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,878 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).