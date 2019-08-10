As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Stock Value Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Cut Its Stake by $423,700; California Public Employees Retirement System Raised Firstenergy (FE) Holding by $8.02 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 195,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.88M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 2.81M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 15/05/2018 – IKKUMA RESOURCES CORP IKM.V – HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY TO SELL NON-CORE PRODUCTION AND ADDITIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS THROUGH A PUBLIC PROCESS; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS PACT FOR FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ CHAPTER 11; 05/03/2018 – Met-Ed Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Make Repairs Following Severe Winter Storm; 20/03/2018 – JCP&L Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS DOE ACTION UNDER SECTION 202; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY EARNINGS FORECAST INCLUDES FES CREDITOR DEALS: CEO; 05/04/2018 – 8POINT3 ENERGY SAYS IF MARYLAND SOLAR PPA IS TERMINATED, CO EXPECTS DECREASE IN FUTURE REVENUES BEGINNING ON JAN 1, 2020 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 67C, EST. 68C; 11/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 193,691 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 24,306 shares to 255,764 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 68,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,405 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners I (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Rech holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 47,443 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Massachusetts Fin Service Communications Ma invested in 0.34% or 19.59 million shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Com owns 0.14% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 5.75 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 344 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Becker Mgmt Inc holds 0.47% or 308,077 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 9,718 shares stake. 747 were accumulated by Tompkins Fincl. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 210,037 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 5,131 shares. Central Financial Bank Tru accumulated 0% or 133 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 293,020 are owned by Principal Financial Group Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 154,757 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr LP owns 118,223 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America invested in 63,163 shares. Citigroup accumulated 31,189 shares. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 271,014 shares. Adelante Capital Mngmt owns 0.7% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 561,392 shares. Pnc Group Inc reported 53,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 11,878 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 48,953 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 2.18M shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,318 shares.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.