As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Trimmed by $423,700 Its Position; Bsw Wealth Partners Boosted Its Grainger W W Com (GWW) Position by $450,000

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 183,293 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $264.75. About 324,171 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Esg Msci Eafe by 107,676 shares to 57,869 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 81,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,568 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. 4,924 were reported by Albert D Mason Incorporated. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 500 shares stake. Synovus Fin holds 0% or 638 shares. Laffer Invests reported 9,761 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 8,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 50,116 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 70,169 shares. 942 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Assetmark holds 318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,672 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.18M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Citigroup owns 31,189 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer has 0.02% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 104,593 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 14,285 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 24,139 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorporation And Tru owns 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 550 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Argent Tru holds 0.04% or 16,837 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 766,021 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 13,744 shares. 10,596 were accumulated by First Midwest Commercial Bank Division. Prudential Inc owns 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 43,301 shares.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

