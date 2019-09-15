As Alexander Baldwin (ALEX) Valuation Declined, California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut by $564,075 Its Holding; Foundry Partners Holding in Global Brass & Copper Hold (BRSS) Has Trimmed by $2.34 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Global Brass & Copper Hold (BRSS) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 54,328 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 296,333 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, down from 350,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Global Brass & Copper Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 88.22% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Alexander Baldwin Inc (ALEX) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 24,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 105,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 130,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Alexander Baldwin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 9,216 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl owns 14,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco has 214,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.07% or 24,975 shares. Citigroup invested in 30,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 4,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 84,269 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 0.02% or 5.07 million shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 102,546 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd Com stated it has 73,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 0% or 147,184 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii invested in 145,095 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp invested in 3,305 shares. Moreover, Inv Of Virginia Llc has 0.19% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Charles Schwab Inc has 1.30M shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co A (NYSE:NYT) by 26,710 shares to 252,256 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 109,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN).

