As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Stock Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Cut Its Holding by $423,700; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Central Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Stake

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 240,935 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 2,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, down from 4,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.23. About 914,558 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 14,941 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 90,781 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 24,918 shares. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.01% or 118,223 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 36,036 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 30,278 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 216,724 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 2.18M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 54,160 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 399 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.04% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Sandler O’ Neill Company Meetings at RECon 2019 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ServiceNow Inc (NOW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GM at company farming former A&B Maui land resigns – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 130.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,660 shares to 55,040 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 1,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 54,261 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0.1% stake. Allstate has 12,716 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & Associates owns 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,493 shares. L S Advisors Incorporated holds 0.11% or 5,477 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.03% stake. D E Shaw & holds 0.04% or 203,174 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Llc has 744,092 shares. Andra Ap reported 34,500 shares. Blackrock reported 0.12% stake. Da Davidson holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 82,614 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 4,354 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 377,422 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Dnb Asset As accumulated 22,514 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk: Time To Lock In Gains – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk Earnings Preview: The Upside Momentum Is Strong Ahead Of The Report – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2019: ADSK, SMI, HPQ, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk reinstated at Overweight; +1.6% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.