As Alexander & Baldwin Hldgs (ALEX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $9.13 Million; As Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) Shares Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake by $548,198

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) by 106.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 39,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 75,880 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 36,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 3.86 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Hldgs (ALEX) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 365,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.28 million, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 275,000 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX)

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp Com (NASDAQ:RNST) by 28,550 shares to 81,065 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 169,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,160 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.2% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has 2.11M shares. Amer Group Inc reported 0.04% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Suntrust Banks owns 10,901 shares. Cannell Peter B Communications holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 289,100 shares. Advisors Capital Ltd has invested 1.12% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 247,067 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Cibc Ww Markets, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,629 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has 15,302 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 258 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Nwq Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Com invested 0.72% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.07% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 97,400 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 5,085 shares to 137,357 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 146,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper (NYSE:CPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 17,894 shares. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 281 shares. Ckw Group Incorporated reported 0.36% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 125,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability accumulated 0.22% or 36,265 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 109,258 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 30,278 are held by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 7.94 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 15,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bamco invested in 0.02% or 200,000 shares. New York-based Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Aperio Gru Ltd Llc owns 42,632 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 29,959 shares in its portfolio.