As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Stock Declined, Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Decreased Its Holding; As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Holder Salem Capital Management Boosted Stake

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 250.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 36,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 51,175 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 14.14 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 180,493 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $180.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 6,425 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,946 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

