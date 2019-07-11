As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered Position by $423,700; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Whitnell & Co Has Raised Position

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 264,910 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil reported 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 6% or 4,995 shares. Moreover, National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,060 shares. 17,023 are held by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Edgewood Management Lc invested in 3.73% or 597,997 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 1.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,044 shares. 2,736 were reported by Mount Vernon Associate Md. The Tennessee-based Patten Gp has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flow Traders Us Lc owns 176 shares. Lvm Mgmt Mi invested in 207 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Com holds 8.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,898 shares. Clark Capital reported 800 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 2,396 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corp holds 82,559 shares or 4.6% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,335 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,339 shares to 89,691 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.