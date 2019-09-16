As Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ckw Financial Group Cut Its Stake; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Rose While Jabodon Pt Company Has Lifted Holding

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 64.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 18,475 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 11,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 580,836 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3

Ckw Financial Group decreased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 58,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 77,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 200,778 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs invested 0.02% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Art Advisors Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com holds 10,123 shares. 24,975 were reported by Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 260 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Lc accumulated 0% or 3,381 shares. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 127,240 shares. 2.24M are held by State Street. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 59,728 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 35,143 shares. First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 111,871 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.