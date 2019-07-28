As Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $387,567 Its Position; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $344,581; Stock Price Rose

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85 million, down from 144,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in)

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 43,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 66,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 101,426 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 14.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Approximately $22.3M; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares to 107,001 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 40,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ALDX shares while 18 reduced holdings.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares to 291,281 shares, valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 124,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% negative EPS growth.