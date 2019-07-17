As Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Market Value Declined, 683 Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $3.66 Million; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video)

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 406,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 110,104 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 14.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Approximately $22.3M; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,783 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 232,126 shares or 4.57% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 45,141 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 10,013 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,453 shares. R G Niederhoffer Inc holds 800 shares. Valiant Cap Management Lp invested in 6.93% or 43,380 shares. Majedie Asset Management stated it has 3,574 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc reported 6.93% stake. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 866 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 10,264 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Cap Prtn holds 2,835 shares. Gfs Advsrs Lc has 2.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,387 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ALDX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc accumulated 30,792 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 1.34 million shares. Peddock Capital Ltd invested in 0% or 752 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Jefferies Limited Co reported 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 16,044 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,266 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Hikari Pwr Ltd reported 44,520 shares. 82,084 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Invest. Fmr Ltd Company reported 1.90M shares. Perceptive Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.09 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% or 16,250 shares. 275 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 12,373 shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (NYSE:JNJ) by 250,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $55.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V (Put).