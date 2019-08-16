As Alcentra Capital (ABDC) Shares Rose, Holder Advisors Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Stake in Avnet (AVT) Lifted as Share Value Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) by 62.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 64,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 39,262 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 103,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alcentra Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.95 million market cap company. It closed at $8.85 lastly. It is up 41.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 68.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 27,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 225,697 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 9,100 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 28,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.7% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc owns 128,464 shares. Polaris Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.04M shares. Menta Ltd Liability holds 26,791 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 92,411 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 114,203 shares stake. 12Th Street Asset Management Co Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 119,097 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 102,553 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). 40,372 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Company. Prudential Finance reported 1.56 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 28,827 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 68,863 shares. 170 are owned by Synovus Financial Corporation. Axa stated it has 418,533 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 11,883 shares to 30,126 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income (NYSE:O).