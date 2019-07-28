As Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stock Rose, Holder Caxton Has Increased Position; Wellcome Trust LTD Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) Increased as Shares Rose

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.27M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY NAMES BLOOMER CHAIRMAN OF EUROPE OPS: FIN. NEWS; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Seen Reporting Higher Profit, Revenue — Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Chicago RE: Morgan Stanley moving second office to Willis Tower; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Seek Buyer for Falling Kloeckner Bonds; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 23/04/2018 – PdvWireless: Vice Chmn Morgan O’Brien to Succeed John Pescatore as CEO; 05/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Sees Munis Recovering From Quarterly Rout; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EUROPE LOOKING “INCREASINGLY ATTRACTIVE” ON ABSOLUTE VALUATIONS; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ALL NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD WERE ELECTED FOR A TERM THAT WILL CONTINUE UNTIL NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 4,381 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Upcoming Book Value Declines For This Higher Yielding BDC? – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dividend Stocks: Highest Dividend Stocks by Yield – Nasdaq” published on September 21, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Risks Of Investing In BDCs – Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2017. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alcentra Capital’s (ABDC) CEO David Scopelliti on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Greystone Managed Investments has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 699,319 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. American Registered Advisor owns 23,698 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Essex Management Com Lc has 63,423 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Jefferies Group Limited Liability stated it has 15,602 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 835,249 shares. Pension Service accumulated 1.41 million shares. Telemus Capital Limited Com owns 76,868 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ent Finance Svcs accumulated 0.01% or 930 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 816,294 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.27% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 2.81 million shares. Dupont Capital has 144,860 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Big Bank Stock Set to Slide – Schaeffers Research” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials advance as Q2 beats outweigh misses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.