As Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stock Price Rose, Caxton Upped Holding by $5.07 Million; Axa Holding in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Decreased as Shares Declined

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 231,409 shares traded or 396.02% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c

Axa decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 26,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 440,814 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.91M, down from 467,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 439,990 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 143,145 shares to 808,241 shares, valued at $142.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 23,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,630 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3,059 shares. 2,075 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Zebra Capital Mngmt holds 0.19% or 2,380 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 3,094 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 21,746 shares. Carroll Associates holds 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) or 46 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 0% stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 1,724 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Ltd Co holds 0% or 6,567 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.