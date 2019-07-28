As Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Share Value Rose, Caxton Increased by $5.07 Million Its Holding; Eulav Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 4,381 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

