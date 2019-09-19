As Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Share Price Rose, Holder Caxton Has Lifted Stake; United Healthcare (UNH) Shareholder Todd Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $18.39 Million

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Healthcare Corp (UNH) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 75,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 124,177 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.30M, down from 199,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $233.43. About 1.41 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 10,202 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 283,256 shares to 686,287 shares, valued at $66.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 76,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Danone Spon Adr (DANOY).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.48 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.