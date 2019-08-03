As Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Market Valuation Rose, Caxton Raised by $5.07 Million Its Stake; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Upped Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $10.65 Million

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 17,792 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 86.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 154,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 332,814 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00M, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.16M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.76M are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 50,488 shares. Chase Counsel stated it has 1.94% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ing Groep Nv has 33,279 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 43,605 are owned by Jefferies Gp Ltd. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3.46 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc holds 0.07% or 137,800 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 10,472 shares. Sigma Planning reported 6,797 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel reported 1.59% stake. Moreover, Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.13% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 168,794 shares. Strs Ohio holds 254,022 shares. Art Limited Co reported 93,100 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares to 608,176 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA).

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.