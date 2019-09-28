As Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Market Valuation Rose, Caxton Has Boosted Holding by $310,720; Firsthand Capital Management Lifted Stake in Viasat (VSAT) by $800,000 as Valuation Declined

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 427,260 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 6,804 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 4,000 shares to 4,016 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 73,224 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 187 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com reported 5,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.17% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 1.56% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cap Fund Sa holds 27,538 shares. 636,129 are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited accumulated 2.49M shares or 17.09% of the stock. 7,941 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 915 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. 497,939 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited Co. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 2,903 shares. 30,362 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Ltd. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

