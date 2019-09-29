As Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Upped Position; As Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Share Value Declined, Wbi Investments Has Raised by $7.02 Million Its Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 51,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 206,617 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.55 million, up from 154,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.63 million shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 197.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 184,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 278,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81 million, up from 93,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 544,750 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp and El Dorado Savings Bank Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PacWest Bancorp: Improving Credit Quality Overshadows Net Interest Margin Deterioration – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 20,667 shares to 59,596 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 161,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,749 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard reported 11.74 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Fsi Grp Inc Lc has invested 1.85% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 32,283 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 14,882 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Stieven Capital Lp stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Guggenheim Capital Limited Com owns 107,114 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Personal Service has 469 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 9,651 shares stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust And owns 20 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 9,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Blair William Company Il invested in 0% or 6,170 shares. Horizon Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 14,292 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 21,835 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Associate Inc owns 676 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc, Florida-based fund reported 32,918 shares. Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 183 shares. 3,338 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability. Moreover, Fdx Advisors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 4,251 shares. 7,000 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 98,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Whittier reported 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 48,692 shares. 6,500 were accumulated by Covington Cap. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Co has 36,180 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Lc has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Jefferies Ltd Liability invested in 9,700 shares. 15,969 are held by Dnb Asset As. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 14,913 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 9,536 shares to 14,759 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,747 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lithium Stocks Slapped With Sell Ratings: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) ROE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle: Strong Lithium Growth Potential Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle Struggles as Lithium Prices Continue to Fall – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.