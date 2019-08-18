As Albemarle Com (ALB) Stock Price Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Upped Its Holding by $1.89 Million; Holder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lifted Lowes Companies (LOW) Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 460.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 23,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,426 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 5,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 1.69 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 682.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 21,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 24,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 3,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22,527 shares to 68,888 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com by 16,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,565 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,764 shares. Moreover, Capital Fund has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Company reported 54,813 shares stake. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 9,217 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,705 shares. United Fire Grp stated it has 0.69% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Linscomb And Williams Inc stated it has 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mcdaniel Terry Commerce invested in 0.06% or 3,172 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 10,125 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 106,813 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 11,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 1,882 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 109,991 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Mirae Asset Investments Limited accumulated 1.12 million shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 207,097 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Benedict Advsr has invested 0.21% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,298 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 49,500 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 112,838 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 3 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor accumulated 4,710 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 211 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 7.62M shares.

