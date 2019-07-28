As Albemarle Com (ALB) Share Value Declined, Holder Boston Common Asset Management Trimmed by $1.55 Million Its Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Shares Rose While Hamel Associates Has Decreased Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 19,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,923 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 80,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 930,563 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 54.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 19,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,462 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 36,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Capital Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 667 shares. Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Viking Invsts Lp owns 7.09M shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 1,786 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 11,795 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 39,905 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 59,870 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares owns 0.76% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 118,730 shares. Hallmark Capital Management holds 0.08% or 5,412 shares in its portfolio. Burke & Herbert Bancorp & Tru invested in 0.67% or 5,846 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 81,907 shares. New York-based Taconic Advisors LP has invested 0.62% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,889 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.46% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 12,232 are held by Forbes J M Llp.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,950 shares to 7,175 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company owns 129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beech Hill invested in 24,871 shares. 4,670 were reported by Plancorp Limited Liability Corp. Dana holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 37,299 shares. 9.38 million are owned by Franklin Resources. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 20,575 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ci Investments, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 41,500 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 15,717 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Asset One holds 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 49,500 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 67,549 shares. Bangor State Bank stated it has 0.15% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Eastern Fincl Bank has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 481 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX) by 4,655 shares to 83,176 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 11,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 5.15% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $151.51M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.26% EPS growth.