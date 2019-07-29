As Albemarle Com (ALB) Share Price Declined, Boston Common Asset Management Trimmed Stake; Goodwin Daniel L Stake In Noodles & Co (NDLS) Was Lifted

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 19,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,923 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 80,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 930,563 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 365,845 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Financial has invested 0.03% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Mill Road Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 42.72% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Cooper Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability has 1.07% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 461,301 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 24 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 82,133 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 220,919 shares. Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.01% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 39,857 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 101,101 shares. 6,067 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 45,783 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 28,969 shares. 10,530 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 942,759 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $149.39M for 13.22 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

