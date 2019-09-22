As Albemarle Com (ALB) Market Value Declined, Boston Common Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Cut by $2.21 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 10,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 103,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.09M, down from 113,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 5.49M shares traded or 141.77% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – Frank Chaparro: Scoop: Goldman Sachs launches GS Accelerate, a new incubator that’ll create a startup engine within the bank ht; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Bond-Trading Bounce Not Enough to Get Investors on Board; 28/03/2018 – CGG GEPH.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs starts to transfer some senior bankers to Frankfurt due to Brexit; 18/04/2018 – As tensions rise between the U.S. and China on trade, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said the pressure being applied by the Trump administration is “fine.”; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Is Said Financing Mubadala $8 Billion Petrobras Unit Bid; 07/03/2018 – EU to propose limited market access for British-based banks – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sees More Bond Pain for Italy Given Portugal’s History; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 10/05/2018 – WALDRON, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD INV BANKING, SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 25,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 86,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 60,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 2.09 million shares traded or 47.63% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Co holds 0.28% or 7,673 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). South Dakota Inv Council owns 104,555 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Limited reported 162,125 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP reported 0% stake. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability holds 2,517 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 18,669 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 6,551 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,000 shares. 7,441 are owned by Wetherby Asset Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 286,650 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 53,289 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 8,603 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 92,155 shares to 117,814 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.66 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 32,430 shares to 140,740 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarco Engineering Plc F by 3,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,753 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.