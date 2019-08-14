As Albemarle (Call) (ALB) Market Valuation Declined, First Eagle Investment Management Raised Its Position; Rr Advisors Holding In Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Was Increased

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 690,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 16.70M shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (Call) (ALB) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 1.58M shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SQM sees lithium demand rising this year, prices falling – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Colgate-Palmolive, Banco Santander And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 14,091 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 15,087 shares. Ruggie has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 51,851 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Lc accumulated 0.03% or 649,491 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 10,528 shares. 10 owns 22,836 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F has 3,625 shares. Agf holds 25,810 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp accumulated 272,860 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 19,510 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd has 0.19% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 2,923 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd reported 0.02% stake.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 146,481 shares to 18.26 million shares, valued at $1.48 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 38,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Management Americas stated it has 0.11% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). The Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 1.54M shares. Northern Tru owns 6.05M shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associate invested in 0.03% or 63,977 shares. Ranger Invest Management Ltd Partnership has 3.00 million shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 5,620 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 43,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. One Trading Lp reported 19,380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co holds 3.69 million shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 162,564 shares. American Century Inc has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 57,881 shares.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $47.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put).